GEORGE J. SULLIVAN

GEORGE J. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, George J. Of Revere, age 72, July 16th. Son of the late Thomas L. & Irene B. (McGrath) Sullivan, Sr. Dear brother of Thomas L. Sullivan, Jr., Dennis G. Sullivan & his wife Carmela, Bernadette M. Hyyti, Irene Larcome and her late husband Robert, John P. Sullivan & his wife Janice. Beloved uncle of Shawn & his wife Sory, Mark & his wife April, Tom & his wife Sheri, Julie & her husband John, David Scott, Robert & his wife Andrea, Jay, Melissa & her husband Bill, Ryan & his wife Amanda, Brendon & his wife Bethany and the late Bryan. Great-uncle of 16 nieces & nephews. Retired clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. Those who wish may attend the Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm. St., Everett, on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. Please meet at the gate of the cemetery and follow the state and CDC guidelines for face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to at stjude.org or the Northeast Animal Shelter at northeastanimalshelter.org/donations For directions, condolences & obituary www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
