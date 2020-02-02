Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merton E. Roberts, Jr. & Conte Funeral Home - Georgetown
14 Pleasant Street
Georgetown, MA 01833
978-352-8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home
14 Pleasant Street
GEORGETOWN, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home,
14 Pleasant Street,
GEORGETOWN, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hill Cemetery
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE TRIGILIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE J. TRIGILIO Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE J. TRIGILIO Sr. Obituary
TRIGILIO, George J. Sr. Served in WWII as a Bomber Pilot and 1st Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict Age 94 of Boxford, died peacefully on Jan.31, 2020 at the in Danvers. Born in Somerville on February 20, 1925, George was the son of the late Rose and Sebastian Trigilio. George is survived by his three children, George, Jr of Peabody and his wife Christine, Karen Nesbitt of Lynnfield and her husband Stephen and Donna Desmond of Boxford and her husband Donald. George also leaves his beloved 8 grandchildren: Nicole Mahoney, Timothy Trigilio, Danielle Lakos, Allison Cincotta, Jeffrey DiBiccari, Sean Trigilio, Marie DiBiccari, Marissa Valentine and 7 great-grandchildren. George enlisted in the service at the age of 17 and became a Bomber Pilot during World War II. Following the war, George married his sweetheart Gloria with whom he spent 68 wonderful years. George also served in the Korean war and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. After the war he went on to receive a degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University and spent his career in construction. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN, MA. A Funeral Service to celebrate George's life will be held at the Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 6, followed by burial at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. For Funeral Home directions, florists or to share a memory with George's family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Home, c/o , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at www.caredimensions.org Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -