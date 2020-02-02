|
TRIGILIO, George J. Sr. Served in WWII as a Bomber Pilot and 1st Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict Age 94 of Boxford, died peacefully on Jan.31, 2020 at the in Danvers. Born in Somerville on February 20, 1925, George was the son of the late Rose and Sebastian Trigilio. George is survived by his three children, George, Jr of Peabody and his wife Christine, Karen Nesbitt of Lynnfield and her husband Stephen and Donna Desmond of Boxford and her husband Donald. George also leaves his beloved 8 grandchildren: Nicole Mahoney, Timothy Trigilio, Danielle Lakos, Allison Cincotta, Jeffrey DiBiccari, Sean Trigilio, Marie DiBiccari, Marissa Valentine and 7 great-grandchildren. George enlisted in the service at the age of 17 and became a Bomber Pilot during World War II. Following the war, George married his sweetheart Gloria with whom he spent 68 wonderful years. George also served in the Korean war and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. After the war he went on to receive a degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University and spent his career in construction. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN, MA. A Funeral Service to celebrate George's life will be held at the Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 6, followed by burial at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. For Funeral Home directions, florists or to share a memory with George's family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Home, c/o , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at www.caredimensions.org Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020