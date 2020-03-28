|
|
VOUROS, George J. Of Natick, formerly of Medford, March 26. Beloved partner and best friend of 25 years to Louise Ralli Kent. Devoted father of Athena Nicholson and her husband Keith of Enfield, NH and Demetri Vouros of TX. Adored grandfather of Bob McCusker and his wife Tina of Avon and loving great-grandfather of Cassandra and Bobby McCusker. Dear brother of Effie Koleas of Medford and Marcia Issaris of Greece and the late Charles Vouros, Frances Moskos and Theano Aivalikles. Adored uncle of Diana, Patricia, Pat, Patricia, Cynthia, Margo, George, Bill, George and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a . George was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in WWII. He was a member of the Greek-American Legion in Arlington, Tin Can Soldiers, Amvets Post #79-Natick, the Marine Corps League and the Iowa Jima Survivors of CT. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020