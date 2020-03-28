Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE VOUROS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE J. VOUROS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE J. VOUROS Obituary
VOUROS, George J. Of Natick, formerly of Medford, March 26. Beloved partner and best friend of 25 years to Louise Ralli Kent. Devoted father of Athena Nicholson and her husband Keith of Enfield, NH and Demetri Vouros of TX. Adored grandfather of Bob McCusker and his wife Tina of Avon and loving great-grandfather of Cassandra and Bobby McCusker. Dear brother of Effie Koleas of Medford and Marcia Issaris of Greece and the late Charles Vouros, Frances Moskos and Theano Aivalikles. Adored uncle of Diana, Patricia, Pat, Patricia, Cynthia, Margo, George, Bill, George and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a . George was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in WWII. He was a member of the Greek-American Legion in Arlington, Tin Can Soldiers, Amvets Post #79-Natick, the Marine Corps League and the Iowa Jima Survivors of CT. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for George J. VOUROS
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -