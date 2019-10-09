Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Lincoln Park Baptist Church
1450 Washington Street
West Newton, MA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mount Feake Cemetery
REV. GEORGE J. WAGGONER

REV. GEORGE J. WAGGONER Obituary
WAGGONER, Rev. George J. Of Waltham. October 9, 2019. Husband of Dorothy J. (O'Neill) Waggoner. Father of Kim Patrice Washisko (David) of Boylston, Scott Jamison Waggoner of Waltham and Darren George Waggoner (Crissy Lynn) of Waterford, CT; grandfather of Darren and Jamison Waggoner; brother of the late Dr. James Waggoner and Stella 'Bunny' Hunter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, October 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. His Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday in The Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 1450 Washington St., West Newton at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to The Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 1450 Washington St., West Newton, MA 02465. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
