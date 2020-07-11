|
JACOBS, George Age 86, revered Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Probate, Superior, and Appeals Courts, and longtime New Bedford resident, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lois (Meyer) Jacobs, married for 61 years. Born in Milan, Italy, in 1933, he was the son of the late Jacob and Frances Jacobs who originated from Galicia (currently Ukraine). They fled religious persecution in Europe and settled in New Bedford in 1938 when George was 5 years old. He made lifelong friends while attending New Bedford public schools and was president of New Bedford High School class of 1951. After attending Harvard College and the Harvard Law School, he returned to New Bedford and worked as a private practice lawyer from 1958-1975. He served as City Solicitor for New Bedford 1964-1970 and Assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts 1970-1974. George was appointed to the Probate Court by Governor Dukakis in 1975, then the Superior Court by Governor King in 1978, and the Appeals Court by Governor Dukakis in 1989. After mandatory retirement from the court at age 70, he became a full-time professor at what is now UMass Dartmouth Law School 2003-2018 and a mediator at The Mediation Group in Brookline. George was active in New Bedford's Jewish organizations and served as a trustee of Southcoast Hospitals Group and St. Luke's Hospital. George was known in diverse circles for his integrity and humility, egalitarian spirit, imperturbable temperament, and sense of humor. Many considered him to be a role model for other judges for his intellect, fairness, and humanity. He was the first recipient of the St. Thomas More ecumenical medal awarded by the Fall River Diocese at its Red Mass in 1997. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Deborah Jacobs and her husband Justice Peter Sacks of Brookline, daughter Sandra Jacobs and her husband Marc Friedman of Needham, and son Ronald Jacobs and his wife Judith (Marson) Jacobs of Needham, and six grandchildren Justin, Lucas, Molly, Jake, Anna, and Jonathan. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to UMASSD/George Jacobs Scholarship Fund and mailed to UMass Dartmouth, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747. Private Funeral Services have been held. For online condolences, please visit www.sugarmansinai.com
