Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
54 South Common Street
Lynn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE BAKOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE JOHN BAKOS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE JOHN BAKOS Jr. Obituary
BAKOS, George John Jr. Of Winthrop, formerly Lynn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019. Loving son of the late George J., Sr. and Aphrodite (Chrisafideis) Bakos. Beloved husband of Amanda (Triant) Bakos. Devoted father of Georgiana Rose "Gia" and Zoe Fotini, both of Winthrop. Cherished brother of John Bakos, Frances Frangos, and the late Christos G. Bakos. Cherished uncle of Stephanie, Brianna and Alexandra Frangos, and Chase, Callie, and Christian Triant. Dear son-in-law of George and Janet (Fabiano) Triant. Dear brother-in-law of Thomas Frangos, and Michael and Melissa Triant. Also survived by his many adored aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. George was a member of the St. George's Greek Orthodox Church Parish Council. He is a former employee for the City of Boston, Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, as well as Wayne Alarm Company. George owned and operated the Occasional Limo Company with his brothers. Nothing was more important to George than his family and faith. George will be sincerely missed by the many who loved him. May he rest in peace. Family and friends will honor George's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., BOSTON, MA 02128, on Thursday (TODAY), October 24th from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday morning at 9:30, before leaving in procession to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common Street, Lynn, MA 01902 for a Funeral Service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with George being laid to rest at Winthrop Cemetery, Belle Isle Section. In accordance with the family's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to the Salesians Boys and Girls Club Pasta Dinner, 150 Byron Street, Boston, MA 02128. May George's memory be eternal. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now