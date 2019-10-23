|
|
BAKOS, George John Jr. Of Winthrop, formerly Lynn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019. Loving son of the late George J., Sr. and Aphrodite (Chrisafideis) Bakos. Beloved husband of Amanda (Triant) Bakos. Devoted father of Georgiana Rose "Gia" and Zoe Fotini, both of Winthrop. Cherished brother of John Bakos, Frances Frangos, and the late Christos G. Bakos. Cherished uncle of Stephanie, Brianna and Alexandra Frangos, and Chase, Callie, and Christian Triant. Dear son-in-law of George and Janet (Fabiano) Triant. Dear brother-in-law of Thomas Frangos, and Michael and Melissa Triant. Also survived by his many adored aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. George was a member of the St. George's Greek Orthodox Church Parish Council. He is a former employee for the City of Boston, Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, as well as Wayne Alarm Company. George owned and operated the Occasional Limo Company with his brothers. Nothing was more important to George than his family and faith. George will be sincerely missed by the many who loved him. May he rest in peace. Family and friends will honor George's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., BOSTON, MA 02128, on Thursday (TODAY), October 24th from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday morning at 9:30, before leaving in procession to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common Street, Lynn, MA 01902 for a Funeral Service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with George being laid to rest at Winthrop Cemetery, Belle Isle Section. In accordance with the family's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to the Salesians Boys and Girls Club Pasta Dinner, 150 Byron Street, Boston, MA 02128. May George's memory be eternal. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019