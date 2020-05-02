|
KARTSOUNIS, George John Age 96, of Lynn, died on Thursday at Brigham and Women's Hospital after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife, Angeliki, of 62 years, his sons John and Dean, his daughters-in-law, Laureen and Julie, his grandchildren, George, Angelica, Alexandra, Nicholas, Matheos, Andreas, and Peter Carnazzo, and his great-grandchild, Peter, Jr. Carnazzo. He also leaves behind his sister Despina Viris and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 S. Common St., Lynn, MA 01904. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Relatives and friends may leave messages of condolence at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020