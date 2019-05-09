SPIROPOULOS, George K. Of Canton, MA, passed away on May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine M. (Anthony) Spiropoulos. Devoted father of Alycia Savvides and her husband Andreas, and Dina Spiropoulos. Cherished grandfather of George and Katerina Savvides. Loving brother of Georgia Mavro and Voula Michopoulos and her husband Niko. Loving uncle of Maria Katsikaris and her husband Peter, Nick Mavro and his wife Jill, Antonis, Argyro and Tina Michopoulos. Brother-in-law of Harry, George, William and Evan Anthony and their families. Funeral Service on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Brown St., Weston, MA at 11:30 AM. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, MA 02021 from 3PM to 7PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Mass General Hospital to support the research efforts of Dr. Farouc Jaffer, in the Mass. General Hospital Cardiac Division, c/o MGH Development Office, Attn: Lilly Guttentag, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or online at giving.massgeneral.org Burial in Newton Cemetery. For online guest book, please visit Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home.com. Proprietor Dry Dock Café, South Boston, MA. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019