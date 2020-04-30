|
KATAFTOS, George Of Watertown, MA, passed away on April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hrisomali (Dritsas) Kataftos. Loving father of Peter G. Kataftos and his wife Martha, Chrysanthi Michaelidis and her husband Alexandros, and the late Achilles Kataftos and his late wife Catherine. Loving grandfather of Katrina and George Kataftos, Anna, Nikolaos and Matheos Michaelidis. Uncle of Achilles Katafatos and his wife Caliope. Great-uncle of Dimitri Kataftos. Brother of the late Demetrios Kataftos. Brother-in-law of Kouzinia Kataftou and Helen Frantzeskakis. Also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Greece. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020