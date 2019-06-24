KORNACK, George Jr. Of Walpole, formerly of Dover and Dedham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 62 years to the love of his life, Joan M. (Kraw) Kornack. Devoted father of Dr. Edward G. Kornack and his wife Denise of Dover, Joseph K. Kornack and Amy Burleson of Weymouth and John P. Kornack and his wife Barbara of Dover. Brother of Robert E. Kornack of FL, Wallace R. Kornack of Washington, DC and Linda J. Amerault of FL. Cherished and adored grandfather of John P. Kornack, Jr. and his wife Lauren, Jenna M. Kornack, Matthew Kornack, Michelle Kornack, Annie Kornack, George Kornack, Hannah Kornack, Robert Kornack, and Thomas Kornack. Son of the late George and Jennie (Ankiewicz) Kornack. George was a graduate of Chelsea High School. He was a longtime Funeral Director in the Town of Norwood at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home serving many families for over 60 years. He was a highly decorated Korean War Veteran serving with the 9th infantry regiment 2nd division receiving a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat. He was also awarded 3 bronze battle stars for fighting in 3 of the worst battles during the Korean War. George was a member of the Combat Infantry Badge Assoc., Purple , Dedham retired men's club, and the lifetime member of the Norwood Elks. George was a very good and gifted baseball player, signing a Major League baseball contract with the Boston Braves. George was an avid Boston sports fan and he especially loved the Red Sox. He was also awarded the South Norwood Man of the Year. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, June 27, 2019, 11am followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 noon at St. Timothy's Church Norwood, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 3-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood with US Army Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hope Hospice, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601. The Kornack family would like to thank all the nurses and aides at Norwood Hospital with Hope Hospice for their compassionate care during George's last few weeks. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019