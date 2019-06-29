Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for GEORGE KOSTINDEN
GEORGE KOSTINDEN

GEORGE KOSTINDEN Obituary
KOSTINDEN, George Of Stoneham, June 29. Husband of the late Madeline (Gregory) Kostinden. Survived by children: James Kostinden & wife Debra of Holliston, Carol Finnegan & husband Thomas of Plymouth, and Diane Kostinden of Stoneham. He also leaves two grandchildren, Colleen Mathews & husband Richard of Georgetown, and Sean Finnegan of Cumberland, RI; and two great-grandchildren, Richard & Emma Mathews. Predeceased granddaughter, Cara Finnegan (1989-1991). He was the brother of William Kostinden and the late Chris & Thomas Kostinden and Angelina Yanakopulos. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral in the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main Street, STONEHAM, on Wednesday, July 3, at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the service beginning at 10am. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to support.woundedwarriorproject.org For obit/directions/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home

Stoneham, MA

781-438-0405
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
