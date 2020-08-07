|
|
CHISHOLM, George L. Jr. "Midge" Of Melrose, August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellen M. (Lacey) Chisholm. Loving father of David J. Chisholm & his wife Janine of Londonderry, NH and the late Renee M. Chisholm. Cherished grandfather of Dylan, Daniel, Kylie, Ryan, Courtney and Cordelia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, August 11th from 4-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Wednesday, August 12th at 11AM. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn at the Funeral Home, church and cemetery. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School, 100 Hemlock Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880. For directions & to sign online condolence, visit
www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020