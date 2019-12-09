|
GRONDIN, George L. Sr. "Gig" Of Braintree, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in South Boston, George lived most of his life as a Braintree resident. He served in the United States Air Force before graduating from the Boston Naval Shipyard Apprentice School as an electrician, following which he went on to work as an electrician, building Naval ships in the Charlestown Naval Yard. Later, George was a Government Service Administration employee and then worked for the Town of Braintree before retiring. He enjoyed fixing cars, woodworking and working with his hands. In addition to being the life of the party, George was a "Jack of All Trades" and could always be found helping someone with a home project, or car repair. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. George was a kind, caring man who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Jaqueline (Hallisey) Grondin. Loving father of Anne Cavanaugh and her husband Michael of Norton, Thomas Grondin and his wife Cindy of East Bridgewater, Jeannette Hasapidis and her husband William of Medfield, Cheryl LaBlue and her husband David of Raynham and the late George L. Grondin, Jr. Devoted brother of Rita Bullington, Joan Grondin, Carol Breadmore and the late Irene Bevacqua, Henry Grondin, Frank Grondin, Norman Grondin, Donald Grondin, Richard Grondin, Albert Grondin and Joseph Grondin. Loving "Grandpa" of Sharon, Kelly, Melissa, Christen, Shawn, Thomas, Alexa, Nicholas, Jeffrey, Joshua, Olivia, Nicole, Trevor, Paul, Tabitha and the late Siobhan. George is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, December 11th, from 4:00-8:00 PM, in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12th, at 10:00 AM, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in the Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019