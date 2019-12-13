|
CORRECTION GRONDIN, George L. Sr. "Gig" Of Braintree, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in South Boston, George lived most of his life as a Braintree resident; he also resided in New Hampshire for many years with his second wife. Beloved husband of the late Annette Grondin (Riberdy, Demers) and predeceased by his first wife Jaqueline Grondin (Hallisey). All other family details can be found in the original obituary. Services and Burial occurred on December 11th and was handled by the Cartwright Funeral Home in BRAINTREE, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019