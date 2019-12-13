Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE GRONDIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE L. "GIG" GRONDIN Sr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE L. "GIG" GRONDIN Sr. Obituary
CORRECTION GRONDIN, George L. Sr. "Gig" Of Braintree, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in South Boston, George lived most of his life as a Braintree resident; he also resided in New Hampshire for many years with his second wife. Beloved husband of the late Annette Grondin (Riberdy, Demers) and predeceased by his first wife Jaqueline Grondin (Hallisey). All other family details can be found in the original obituary. Services and Burial occurred on December 11th and was handled by the Cartwright Funeral Home in BRAINTREE, MA.

View the online memorial for George L. Sr. "Gig" GRONDIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -