Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GEORGE L. WALLACE Jr.

WALLACE, George L. Jr. Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife, Janice (Miller) Wallace, whom he adored for over 49 years of wedded bliss. Beloved father of Pamela Evans of Dorchester, Marianne Leaman and her husband, William of Hanover, and James Wallace and his wife, Erin of Duxbury. George was blessed with 6 grandchildren; Sarah, Timothy, Gavin, Coleen, Christine and Caroline. Brother of Robert Wallace and his wife, Heather of Morgan Hill, CA, and the late Marilyn Wallace and Charles Wallace. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. There are fond memories of George's devotion to various activities at St. Ann Parish, including Boy Scouts, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Parish Picnic, Finance Committee and Bingo. With his wonderful wife Jan, he visited all 50 states, enjoyed traveling abroad and setting sail on cruises. His favorite pastimes include spending time with his family and friends, and playing games such as Monopoly, Trouble, cribbage and whist. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Due to the ongoing health situation, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. If you wish to sign the guestbook, please bring your own pen. Funeral Mass will remain private. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
