WHITE, George L. Jr. Of Bethesda, MD, on Friday, August 28, 2020. George was born and raised in Newton, MA, where he graduated from St. Sebastian's School and Holy Cross College. He received his MBA in Finance from The Wharton School and his JD from Harvard Law School. He spent 28 years with Arthur Young, one of the original "Big 8" accounting firms, later merging into Ernst & Young. After time in their Boston and San Francisco offices, he joined their Washington Tax Group and became partner. He specialized in Corporate Taxation and had a lead role in the Group's Mergers and Acquisitions practice. He was a dedicated tax professional, always maintaining his enthusiasm and intellectual curiosity for all challenges. Upon retirement, he spent 12 years as a Manager in the Tax Division of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, followed by more than 5 years as a Contributing Editor at Tax Analysts. From 2004-2019 he was an adjunct Professor of Corporate Tax at George Washington University School of Business. He also spent over 30 years doing consulting work for both BNA Tax Management and Bloomberg Tax, editing their "Tax Management Portfolios." In 2008, he was selected for BNA's annual pictorial calendar, "The Authorities." He was "Mr. June." A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, George is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Mangone, sons Matthew and Dillon, daughters-in-law Nora and Suzanne and his grandchildren, Cecilia, Riley and Mason. He is also survived by his sisters, Marguerite W. Mahony of Falmouth, MA and the Honorable Catherine A. White of Boston and Falmouth, MA. George loved traveling as well as golfing and skiing with his sons. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD 20854 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice.