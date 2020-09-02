1/1
GEORGE L. WHITE Jr.
1937 - 2020-08-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE, George L. Jr. Of Bethesda, MD, on Friday, August 28, 2020. George was born and raised in Newton, MA, where he graduated from St. Sebastian's School and Holy Cross College. He received his MBA in Finance from The Wharton School and his JD from Harvard Law School. He spent 28 years with Arthur Young, one of the original "Big 8" accounting firms, later merging into Ernst & Young. After time in their Boston and San Francisco offices, he joined their Washington Tax Group and became partner. He specialized in Corporate Taxation and had a lead role in the Group's Mergers and Acquisitions practice. He was a dedicated tax professional, always maintaining his enthusiasm and intellectual curiosity for all challenges. Upon retirement, he spent 12 years as a Manager in the Tax Division of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, followed by more than 5 years as a Contributing Editor at Tax Analysts. From 2004-2019 he was an adjunct Professor of Corporate Tax at George Washington University School of Business. He also spent over 30 years doing consulting work for both BNA Tax Management and Bloomberg Tax, editing their "Tax Management Portfolios." In 2008, he was selected for BNA's annual pictorial calendar, "The Authorities." He was "Mr. June." A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, George is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Mangone, sons Matthew and Dillon, daughters-in-law Nora and Suzanne and his grandchildren, Cecilia, Riley and Mason. He is also survived by his sisters, Marguerite W. Mahony of Falmouth, MA and the Honorable Catherine A. White of Boston and Falmouth, MA. George loved traveling as well as golfing and skiing with his sons. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD 20854 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice.

View the online memorial for George L. Jr. WHITE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 31, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alyssa Rekow
August 31, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 31, 2020
My boyhood pal in Newton, MA, teammate at St. Sebastian's School, George had a brilliant mind, a quick hilarious wit and a kind and good heart. I was blessed to have his friendship for all the years.
Sincere condolences to his loving wife Carolyn, his sons Dillon, Matthew and their children and his sister, Catherine.
He was so proud of each of you.
With our love we send our prayers for George's peace and for your continuing strength at this time of loss.
Paul and Gail Kirk
Paul and Gail KIrk
Friend
August 30, 2020
I loved my brother. And I will always think of him when I am alive. Rest In Peace.
Catherine White
Sister
August 30, 2020
George was my brother and my best friend. I will be with him all my life. I had so much fun with him. I will remember him forever.
Catherine White
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved