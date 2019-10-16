|
SMITH, George Lawton Passed away on October 14th. He was the son of George Leo Smith and Mary Farrell, born in Wethersfield, Connecticut. He attended Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, Trinity College, Georgia Tech and Harvard Business School. George enlisted into the Army in World War II, was wounded and taken as a prisoner of war, was decorated with a Purple Heart medal and served again during the Korean Conflict. After earning an MBA from Harvard and teaching accounting at MIT, George had an extensive tenure as a Business Executive for over 50 years in New England and Nashville, Tennessee. His most recent residence was the Jeanne Jugan Nursing Home in Somerville, Massachusetts. George is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Newby Smith of Brooklyn, New York. The couple met in Heidelberg, Germany and were married for 67 years. George is also survived by six children: Therese M. Smith (Jack Dennis), Christopher J. Smith (SandraJean Grasso), Patricia M. Smith (John T. Zipperer), George M. Smith (Cathy Weldon Smith), Monica M. Smith and Stephen J. Smith (Sally Burk Smith). One child, Patrick Joseph, died at birth. George and Helen were blessed with nine grandchildren. George was an Eagle Scout, served as a Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America, was a devout Roman Catholic and a strong supporter and volunteer in each parish of residence as long as he was able. Visiting Hours: Visitation is October 19 at 10 a.m., and the Funeral Mass is at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at the Jeanne Jugan Nursing Home at 186 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA. Conte Funeral Home 17 Third Street North Andover MA 01845
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019