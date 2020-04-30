|
|
GANSENBERG, George Leonard Passed away after a short illness on April 24, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Myrtle and Valentine Gansenberg. George was raised in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School, then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in the Korean War. Upon returning, he pursued higher education at Northeastern University, where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
George was a brilliant and talented engineer and his job took him all over the world. He was well respected at work and highly regarded and sought-after for his technical skills. He was a loving father to his daughter and his grandchildren. George enjoyed reading, fixing things, watching old movies, stock market analysis, Boston sports, family and a good bottle of wine. He was a kind, generous and giving soul, always ready to entertain with his wit, charm and sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his daughter Susanne and son-in-law Paul Whittier of St. Augustine, FL, his grandchildren Brandon Fisher, East Bridgewater and Annelise Fisher, Chicopee, his sister Audrey Jacome and her husband Paul from East Walpole, the late Joan and John Hamilton, sister and brother-in-law, formerly from Brookline, nieces Carol Hamilton-Dodd, Mansfield, Susan Bauersfeld, CA, Linda Regan, Foxboro and his cousins KiKi Trahon, Dedham and Robert Trahon, Brookline.
Funeral arrangements to be determined at a later date. For online guestbook, www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020