BEUCLER, George M. Age 88, of North Andover, formerly of Medford, April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth (Cabral) Beucler. Devoted father of Denise Breen of Methuen, Susan DiGiovanni of Wilmington, Robin Volante of Wakefield, Mark G. Beucler of Andover, and the late Lesley Beucler, who passed at the age of 20 and is forever missed. Also survived by twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. George was a proud United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Due to the current health pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. George will be laid to rest at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020