Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
140 Lynn St
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
FLAMMIA, George M. Age 80, of Peabody and formerly of Saugus, veteran of the United States Army. Besides his loving wife Maureen (Barry) Flammia, his daughters Joan Flammia of Peabody, Denise Flammia of Peabody; his grandchildren Brandon Olsen, Valerie Folan, and Mathew Folan; his brothers Anthony and Louis Flammia. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rico, Michael, and Joseph Flammia, Mary Delory, and Frances Flammia. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, January 26, from 4-8P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. His Funeral will be held on Monday, January 27, at 9A.M. at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody, at 10A.M. Burial Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020
