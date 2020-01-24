|
|
FLAMMIA, George M. Age 80, of Peabody and formerly of Saugus, veteran of the United States Army. Besides his loving wife Maureen (Barry) Flammia, his daughters Joan Flammia of Peabody, Denise Flammia of Peabody; his grandchildren Brandon Olsen, Valerie Folan, and Mathew Folan; his brothers Anthony and Louis Flammia. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rico, Michael, and Joseph Flammia, Mary Delory, and Frances Flammia. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, January 26, from 4-8P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. His Funeral will be held on Monday, January 27, at 9A.M. at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody, at 10A.M. Burial Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020