GARDIKIS, George M. Of Weymouth, died April 14, 2020. Father of Marie DuCharme and her late husband, Arthur, of Maryville, TN, David Gardikis and Jacqueline, of Westport, Irene Larkin and Dennis, of Weymouth, Gerald Gardikis and Helen, of Mayer, AZ, Georgia and Leo Freeman, of Halifax, June and Tom McInerney of Mullett Lake, MI, Laura and Daniel Sparrow of Brewster, Roger and Susan Gardikis of E. Taunton, Norma Gardikis and Faris Ghazi of Brockton and Robin Gardikis of Brockton. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with George's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020