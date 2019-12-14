|
KENNEY, George M. 83 years of age, of Billerica, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Friday December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta (LoConte) Kenney. Loving father of Elaine Cloutier and her husband David of Billerica and the late Nancy A. Kenney. Adored grandfather of Stephanie Cloutier of Enfield, CT, and Gina Cloutier of Billerica. Dear brother of the late Harold, Francis, William, Charles, and Paul Kenney, Kathleen Arsenault, and Patricia Regan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor George's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Monday, December 16, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again at 10AM Tuesday morning for a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guestbook & directions please visit:
www.vazzafunerals.com
Vazza Funeral Home
781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019