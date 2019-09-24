|
LIVINGSTONE, George M. Jr. Of Wakefield, Sept. 20. Beloved husband of Hee Won (Hong) Livingstone and the late Georgianna (Mahoney) Livingstone. Loving father of Joan White & husband Robert of FL, & the late Andrea Livingstone, & the late George M. Livingstone, III., and his surviving spouse Linda of Wilton, CT. Brother of Karl Livingstone of CA, and Philip Livingstone of MD. He is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home at 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday, September 27th from 4-7 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 708 Lowell Street, Lynnfield on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rotary Club Foundation, via my.rotary.org/en/donate or the Messiah Lutheran Church in Lynnfield (checks to 708 Lowell Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940). For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019