Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE LIVINGSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE M. LIVINGSTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE M. LIVINGSTONE Obituary
LIVINGSTONE, George M. Jr. Of Wakefield, Sept. 20. Beloved husband of Hee Won (Hong) Livingstone and the late Georgianna (Mahoney) Livingstone. Loving father of Joan White & husband Robert of FL, & the late Andrea Livingstone, & the late George M. Livingstone, III., and his surviving spouse Linda of Wilton, CT. Brother of Karl Livingstone of CA, and Philip Livingstone of MD. He is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home at 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday, September 27th from 4-7 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 708 Lowell Street, Lynnfield on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rotary Club Foundation, via my.rotary.org/en/donate or the Messiah Lutheran Church in Lynnfield (checks to 708 Lowell Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940). For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now