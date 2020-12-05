O'NEILL, George M. Of Stoneham, December 4. Beloved husband for 51 years to Jane L. (Savosik) O'Neill. Loving father of James P. O'Neill and longtime companion Nikki Farina of Woburn and Patricia J. Peacock and husband Wayne of Whitman. Also survived by his 3 grandchildren, Kyle James, Jordan Young, and Logan Peacock. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. For obit/guestbook,