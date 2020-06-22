Boston Globe Obituaries
GEORGE M. SABA

GEORGE M. SABA Obituary
SABA, George M. Of Boston's South End, June 19, 2020. Loving father of Jennifer Saba of NY. Dear son of the late John and Matilda (Daher). Brother of the late Richard Saba, Joan O'Connell, Diana Stewart and Norma Corey. Proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in George's memory may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
