1/
GEORGE M. SHIELDS
1926 - 2020
SHIELDS, George M. Of Melrose, on Aug. 27, 2020, at age 94. Beloved husband of the late Ethel M. (Bragg) Shields with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of the late George B. Shields and his wife Evelyn (Curtin) of Melrose, Donna Riggs and her husband Charlie of Summerville, SC, Susan DeStefano and her husband Patrick of Centerville, James M. Shields and his wife Jo-Lynn of Everett, Jennifer Evans and her husband Jimmy of Melrose, Joseph Catalano of Lynn, Helen Crump and her husband Chris of New York, Ruth Flannery of Arlington, Carol Skane and her husband Mike of Scituate, and William Glavin and his wife Odeza. Loving brother of the late James F. Shields. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of George's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Monday, Aug. 31 from 4-7pm. Due to public health regulations, Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, gifts in George's memory may be made to All Care VNA & Hospice, Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
August 29, 2020
Susan and family, so sorry to hear about your Dad, it is hard to lose a loving parent. He lived a long life and is now in the palm of GOD, who will take good care of him until you meet again. May GOD bless him and his family. I will keep you in my prayers.
Richard Thibault
Friend
August 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Condolences to the family. George was always sweet, easy going, always a smile, always a laugh. He truly loved his family. We had a great time attending their BBQ's every Summer. Him and Ethel were a wonderful couple. Now he will finally reunite with his love. Bill & Marge Curtin
Marguerite Curtin
Family Friend
August 28, 2020
My condolences to the Shields family.he was a sweet man . and now he can be at his final resting place with his loving wife. To his family may you all find peace and comfort that George is resting in the arms of the almighty lord and savior
Corrine Murray
Family Friend
August 28, 2020
Praying for you Guys
Doug Bragg
Family
August 28, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Keeping your family in my prayers.
Joanne Miller
Friend
