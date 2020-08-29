SHIELDS, George M. Of Melrose, on Aug. 27, 2020, at age 94. Beloved husband of the late Ethel M. (Bragg) Shields with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of the late George B. Shields and his wife Evelyn (Curtin) of Melrose, Donna Riggs and her husband Charlie of Summerville, SC, Susan DeStefano and her husband Patrick of Centerville, James M. Shields and his wife Jo-Lynn of Everett, Jennifer Evans and her husband Jimmy of Melrose, Joseph Catalano of Lynn, Helen Crump and her husband Chris of New York, Ruth Flannery of Arlington, Carol Skane and her husband Mike of Scituate, and William Glavin and his wife Odeza. Loving brother of the late James F. Shields. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of George's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Monday, Aug. 31 from 4-7pm. Due to public health regulations, Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, gifts in George's memory may be made to All Care VNA & Hospice, Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home