VROT, George Michael Passed away on July 26, 2020, at home, among family. Born in 1933 to Michael and Clara Vrot of Belmont, George was the brother of the late Bernard Vrot. Beloved and dedicated husband of Susan Packer Vrot, George relished time with family: his daughter Holly and her partner Dean Wickline, daughter Karen, son-in-law David Rogers, and grandson George Vrot-Rogers, and son Michael, daughter-in-law Trish Williams, and grandsons Dylan and Luke Vrot. Valiant and fun-loving, George won lifelong friends on the playing fields of Belmont Hill School. Always game for adventure, he spent the summer before college hitchhiking and jumping freight trains across the U.S. As a Harvard undergrad (class of '56), he majored in economics and jazz clubs, sporting a raccoon coat and cutting a rug. In foul or fair weather, he was a passionate fisherman, whether lobstering in Manchester or reeling in blues and mackerel off the coast of Maine. He lived for family, friendships, and adventure. He will be remembered in the Boston area as co-owner of Apollo Cake Specialties, where he kept long hours, lighting the cake ovens well before dawn. In Winchester, he was known as a trusted realtor at Coldwell Banker and a vibrant member of the Rotary Club and Jumelage. He loved travel, and his charm, subtle wit, and embracing smile made him welcome everywhere. A man of lionhearted loyalty, he was a great raconteur, a loving family man, and a generous host. In his memory, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Belmont Hill School would be appreciated. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment were private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2020