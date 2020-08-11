Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. GEORGE MOGILL

MOGILL, Dr. George Age 103, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years of the late Irma Mogill. Cherished father of Jain (Dr. Carl) Lauter, David Mogill and Elizabeth (Kenneth) Silver. Loving grandfather of Shira (Lyle) Wolberg, Rebekah Lauter, Dr. Johnathan Lauter (Liza Sugar), Joseph Silver (Fiance Grace Erdmann), Shelby Silver, Annie Silver, Danny (Sidney Lubeck) Mogill and Anna Mogill. Proud great-grandfather of Joey, Katie & Maya Wolberg and Talia & Henry Lauter. Dear brother of the late Harry (the late Bella) Mogill and the late Norton Mogill, brother-in-law of the late Marshall Traibman. Private Graveside Services were held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020
