Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
GEORGE MOREY


1933 - 2020
GEORGE MOREY Obituary
MOREY, George Of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. He was 86 years old at the time of his death. George was born in Lexington, Massachusetts in 1933. He was the son of George P. and Ruth Morey of Lexington, MA. He was predeceased in death by his parents and by his sister Prudence Palmer. He is survived by his brother Samuel W. Morey and his wife Constance of Cottonwood, Arizona, by one nephew and five nieces. He is also survived by many close friends.

George was schooled in Lexington and was a proud graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology. He lived his entire life in Lexington, where he was known as an entrepreneur and a unique character. He was active as a forester, was a lifetime member of the Hudson Rod and Gun Club and was an active collector of old time milk bottles. He continued to have an interest in the history of Lexington and would collect old books on the subject.

A Graveside Service is scheduled at Westview Cemetery on Friday June 26th at 12pm, which relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those wishing to make a gift, a donation to the Lexington Historical Society in memory of his mother Ruth Morey, who devoted many years to the Society, is respectfully suggested.

Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
