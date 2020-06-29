Boston Globe Obituaries
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
GEORGE MURRICAN CAREY

CAREY, George Murrican Age 81, of Attleboro, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Husband of the late Joanne (Birch) Carey. Son of the late James A. and Gladys (Fitzgerald) Carey. Survived by his children, John B. Carey and his wife Dr. Susan Carey of Belmont, James Carey and his wife Dr. Elizabeth C. Carey of North Attleboro and Mary-Ellen Koutsainis and her husband George of South Weymouth; his grandchildren, Brodie Carey of North Attleboro, Joseph Carey of Belmont, Isaac Carey of Belmont and Danielle and Jennifer Koutsainis, both of S. Weymouth; also several nieces, nephews and their families. Brother of the late Joan (Carey) Sumner and Frances (Carey) Miller. A memorial visitation from 10 am - 12 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Burial will follow in the St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro. For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA 01803. To send George's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
