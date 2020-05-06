|
DEMERS, George N. "Buddy" Jr. Of Belmont, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was 77 years old. Buddy was born in Boston on April 4, 1943, to parents George N. Demers and Mary (Spilios) Demers, also of Belmont. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (Black) Demers and adoring son, Alexander N. Demers and his fiancee, Calina Ciobanu, both of Los Angeles. Known to many as the proprietor of Buddy's Sirloin Pit, a bygone Harvard Square institution, and often seen smiling while taking in the summer views in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Buddy will always be remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit, and the mischievous sparkle in his eye. A private Graveside Ceremony will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 17 Meriam St., Lexington, MA 02420, or to Marine Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020