Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mount Auburn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE DEMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE N. "BUDDY" DEMERS Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE N. "BUDDY" DEMERS Jr. Obituary
DEMERS, George N. "Buddy" Jr. Of Belmont, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was 77 years old. Buddy was born in Boston on April 4, 1943, to parents George N. Demers and Mary (Spilios) Demers, also of Belmont. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (Black) Demers and adoring son, Alexander N. Demers and his fiancee, Calina Ciobanu, both of Los Angeles. Known to many as the proprietor of Buddy's Sirloin Pit, a bygone Harvard Square institution, and often seen smiling while taking in the summer views in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Buddy will always be remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit, and the mischievous sparkle in his eye. A private Graveside Ceremony will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 17 Meriam St., Lexington, MA 02420, or to Marine Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -