HILL, George Nils "Sandy" Formerly of Winthrop, and longtime resident of the Wrentham Development Center in Wrentham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 9, 2019. Beloved son of the late Natalie and George Hill, favorite sibling of the late Gail Powers (David Dyche), Douglas Hill (Lena) of Aliso Viejo, CA, Janet Cushing of Fort Myers, FL, Hollis Mory (Charles) of Cape Coral, FL and Karen Hill of Denver, CO. Endeared Uncle to Patrick Cushing of West Hartford, CT, Jennifer Cushing of Groton, CT, Natalya Hill of Roswell, GA, Bryan Hill of Dunwoody, GA and Michelle Hill of Aliso Viejo, CA. Heartfelt thanks to longtime caregiver Cheryl Cornell for her endless support, love and companionship. George was a gentleman with a big heart, kind smile and handshake for everyone he met. He was fascinated with cars and colors and took pleasure in knowing who drove what model and its color. He loved fire engines, police cars and their sirens along with motorcycles and sports cars. Sandy, known to his family and hometown friends because of his sandy red hair, always lit up the room and brought so much joy to so many people. His Wrentham family, filled with many longtime caregivers, staff and volunteers, helped George thrive and grow expanding his horizons enabling him to lead and live a long and amazing life given his disabilities. He was always active attending field trips, going to workshop, enjoying daily program activities and parades and loved his mealtimes. George loved everyone he met and never forgot a pretty face. He enjoyed the Red Sox, water activities and especially music and sing-a-longs. George will be missed by many, but never forgotten thanks to his positive spirit and loving impression he shared with all who knew him. Celebration of Life Services will be held at the Wrentham Development Center, 131 Emerald Street, Ewalt Building, Wrentham, on Wed., August 14, 1:00pm. Visiting Hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thurs., August 15, from 9:30-11:30am. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed in George's memory to support Seabird Enterprises, 169 Thames St., Groton CT. 06340 or seabirdenterprises.org to aid and assist other developmentally challenged adults. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019