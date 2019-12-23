|
CARNEY, George Oswald Of Dedham, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at the age of 82. After months of failing health due to complications from Alzheimer's, he died peacefully in his sleep with family by his side.
George was born in Boston on September 14th, 1937 to Florence Louise Oswald and Robert Wallace Carney. He was raised in Newtonville, MA until he attended the military institution Norwich University. Upon graduation, George served in the US Army as an officer in West Germany from 1960 to 1962.
George's professional career was in sales working within the early days of computer hardware. He worked with NCR, Sperry Univac and NEC Technologies, until later in life upon retirement when he enjoyed teaching at Greenlodge Elementary School in Dedham, MA. He was a longtime member and past president of the Lions Club in Acton, MA.
George was very proud of his service, especially abroad. He often spoke of his days in Germany, the men he served with, the tanks he drove, and the steins of beer he enjoyed with friends.
George would say his life began when he met the love of his life, Mary Margaret McGillivray (Maggie) in 1967. George didn't leave her side from the moment they met. They married soon after meeting and started a family in Acton, MA to raise their children. He forever referred to Maggie as "his bride" until his dying day.
George was a big fan of Boston sports. He especially loved watching the Patriots and Red Sox, from taking his son to Fenway, fully dressed in baseball gear, to seeing games in Chicago, Oakland, and San Francisco.
George travelled in his retirement, from Maine, Texas, the Grand Canyon, Sequoia National Park, the California Redwoods, Yellowstone, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial, to Berlin, Poland, Prague, Scotland and Ireland to visit "the home country."
When he wasn't travelling, George was reading a book about an American president, listening to Frank Sinatra, watching a Gregory Peck film, or a documentary about a favorite memory, which was watching man walk on the moon in 1969.
George was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was a kind, warm man, deeply loved and highly respected. More, he was a classy gentleman who always wore a smile and had something positive to say about everyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret (Maggie), his sister Sally and brother Christopher.
Mr. Carney is survived by his daughter Katharine Shea of Portland, ME, son George Carney of San Francisco, brother Robert W. Carney, Jr. of Dedham, MA, and brother James Carney of Vero Beach, FL, his loving grandchildren and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 2nd in Boston. Memorial donations may be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019