ANASTOS, George P. Of Woburn and Falmouth, formerly of Wakefield, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband for fifty years of Joan M. (Paraskeva) Anastos. Devoted father of Alexa Coye and her husband Kevin of Plymouth, Paul Anastos of Medfield, Cyndi Smith and her husband Ryan of Hingham. Loving grandfather and "Pouli" of Lucas and Eviana Coye, Colin Anastos, Luca Lazzara, Carley and Casey Smith. Brother of William Anastos and his wife Carol of Revere, Betsy Grigoropoulos and her late husband Ernest of Medford. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Friday, July 26th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at the Annunciation of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019