|
|
ANDRITSAKIS, George P. Of Watertown, MA, passed away on April 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Georgia G. (Lalooses) Andritsakis. Devoted father of Peter Andritsakis and his wife Heather and Demetra Savvidis and her husband Lefteris. Loving Papou of Francis, Henna and David Andritsakis and Yianni, Yioryo and Fotini Savvidis. Brother of Anna Vouloukos and her husband George. Brother-in-law of Peter Lalooses and his wife Paraskevi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, here and in Greece. Funeral Services are private as a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Memorial donations may be made to Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020