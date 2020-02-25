Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SANTARPIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE P. SANTARPIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE P. SANTARPIO Obituary
SANTARPIO, George P. Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra (Arrigo) Santarpio of East Boston. Devoted father of Julie Brunetto and James of Pennsylvania, Marc Santarpio and Beth of Boxford, and Alicia Santarpio Brown of Peabody. Dear brother of Janice Zarba, Francene Gallant, and the late Frederick Santarpio. Loving grandfather of six grandchildren. A Celebration of George's Life will be held on a later date. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -