SANTARPIO, George P. Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra (Arrigo) Santarpio of East Boston. Devoted father of Julie Brunetto and James of Pennsylvania, Marc Santarpio and Beth of Boxford, and Alicia Santarpio Brown of Peabody. Dear brother of Janice Zarba, Francene Gallant, and the late Frederick Santarpio. Loving grandfather of six grandchildren. A Celebration of George's Life will be held on a later date. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020