Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE STEDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE P. STEDMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE P. STEDMAN Obituary
STEDMAN, George P. Jr. Ret. BPD Of Quincy, joined his late wife Patricia F. (Cheever) Stedman on May 4, 2020. Son of the late George P. and Agnes Stedman. Loving father of Kristin Cotter and her husband Michael of Hanover, Nicole Choukas and her husband Nicholas of Braintree and Colleen Sullivan and her husband John of Weymouth. Brother of Brian Stedman of Braintree, Maureen McNeil of Quincy, Paula Dailey of Braintree and the late Richard Stedman. Cherished Papa of Jack and Billy Sullivan, Olivia, Amelia and Stella Choukas and Siobhan Cotter. George is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. George was born in Boston and grew up in South Boston. He was an avid runner, he enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with his family. Most of all George loved his girls, Pat, Kristin, Nicole and Colleen, and his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, Services are private. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to leave a sympathy

message for the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -