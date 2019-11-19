|
PAGOUNIS, George Of Newton, formerly of West Roxbury, November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Vasiliki "Bessie" (Stergiou) Pagounis. Devoted father of Stratton Pagounis and his wife Debra of Brookline, Paul Pagounis and his wife Valerie of Brookline, and the late Amelia Pagounis. Loving papou of Nikita, Kristina, Alexandria, George, Stratton, II, Christian, Georgiana, Eleni, and Maria. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, November 22nd from 5-8pm. Funeral Service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, Parker and Ruggles St., Boston on Saturday, November 23rd at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited (Please go directly to the church). Interment Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in George's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, MA 02120. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019