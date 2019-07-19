|
|
NESBITT, George Patrick Of Baldwinville, longtime resident of Bedford, recently of Peabody & Auburn, July 16th, 2019, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Martha Louise (Bird) Nesbitt. Honorably discharged U.S Marine Corps Veteran & 40-year employee of the Department of Defense & NASA. George is survived by his sons, George W. (Diane) & Larry (Janet). He also was a proud grandfather of Erica, Tracey, Nathan, & Craig, & loving great-grandfather of Raleigh, Logan, & Anna. His Funeral Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Resident Activity Fund, Alliance Health at Baldwinville, 51 Hospital Road, Baldwinville, MA 01436. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for George Patrick NESBITT
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019