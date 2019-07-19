Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for GEORGE NESBITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE PATRICK NESBITT

GEORGE PATRICK NESBITT Obituary
NESBITT, George Patrick Of Baldwinville, longtime resident of Bedford, recently of Peabody & Auburn, July 16th, 2019, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Martha Louise (Bird) Nesbitt. Honorably discharged U.S Marine Corps Veteran & 40-year employee of the Department of Defense & NASA. George is survived by his sons, George W. (Diane) & Larry (Janet). He also was a proud grandfather of Erica, Tracey, Nathan, & Craig, & loving great-grandfather of Raleigh, Logan, & Anna. His Funeral Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Resident Activity Fund, Alliance Health at Baldwinville, 51 Hospital Road, Baldwinville, MA 01436. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for George Patrick NESBITT
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
