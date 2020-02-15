|
|
PYRO, George (Jiri) Age 78, of Winchester, Feb.13, 2020. Beloved husband of Hana (Stadnik) Pyro. Dear father of Jan Pyro and his wife Bethany of Shrewsbury, Anthony Pyro and his partner Katherine Walther of Exeter, NH, and Martin Pyro of Winchester. Devoted grandfather of Anya, Emmy and Veronica. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Tues., Feb. 18 from 6pm-8pm and again on Wed., Feb. 19 at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11am. Burial is private. www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for George (Jiri) PYRO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020