BARRY, George R. Of Dracut, November 27, 2019, at the age of seventy-eight. Beloved husband of 51 years to Martha (Wood) Barry. Cherished father of Cynthia Tobey, her husband Alan Tobey of Billerica, Jennifer Hager, her husband Gavin Hager of ME, and Alecia Barry, her fiancé Kenneth Mello of Dracut. Adored grandfather of Elizabeth and Matthew Tobey, Mary Louise Hager and Ashley Labbe. Dear brother of Joan Krant, her husband Leo of Medford, Peter Barry, his wife Ann of Billerica, Sheila Marshall, her husband John of Woburn, James Barry of NH, Patricia Keegan, her husband Joe of NH and the late Mary Louise Parker. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn on Friday evening, December 6th at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours 4-6 p.m. prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in George's honor to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the , 300 5th Ave. Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019