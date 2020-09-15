1/1
GEORGE R. "BOB" BEZREH
BEZREH, George R. "Bob" Of Mansfield, formerly of Roslindale and Boston's South End, September 14, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Dolores (Stephens). Loving father of Michelle Petruzziello and her husband Giuseppe of Walpole, Andrea Mowad of Plymouth and George Bezreh and his wife Rola of Mansfield. Loving grandfather "Gido" of Joey, George, Nichole, Paul, Gabriella, and Stephanie. Dear brother of the late Maybelle Homsy. Due to COVID limitations, a private Funeral Service will be held, followed by graveside funeral prayers. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Fairview Cemetery 45 Fairview Ave., Hyde Park Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. to join the funeral procession to the graveside. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham, MA 02026 stjohnd.org Bob was a proud US Army Veteran. Guestbook available at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
