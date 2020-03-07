Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA
View Map
GEORGE R. COVINO Obituary
COVINO, George R. Of Medford, March 5. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Marie A. (Bonaccorsi) Covino. Devoted father of Maurice G. Covino of Fort Myers, FL, George R. Covino, Jr. and his husband William Ashmore of Palm Springs, CA, Anne M. Leetch and her husband John of Medford and Alfred F. Covino and his wife Margaret of Hudson, NH. Adored grandfather of Rachel Holzwart and her husband Brad, Maury Covino, Amanda Leetch and her husband Will Lynch, Marie Leetch, William and George Leetch, Fred Covino, Jr. and his companion Simone Cullen and Richard Covino. Loving great-grandfather of Bianca Covino and her mother Jackie. Dear brother of Joanne Gastonguay and her late husband Paul of Billerica, Mary Covino of San Antonio, TX, Ruth Milar and her late husband Michael of Iowa and the late Nicholas Covino and his late wife Dot, the late Margaret Sullivan and her late husband John and the late Helen Lee and her late husband Jack. Brother-in-law of the late Alfred and Joan Bonaccorsi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4-8PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, 1 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472. Late U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Member of the Local IBEW #674 and former member of the Tewksbury Lodge of Elks # 2070 for many years. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
