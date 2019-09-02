|
FILIPE, George R. Age 87, of Reading, formerly of Hudson, MA and Seminole, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Artis Assisted Living. He is together again with his beloved wife of 34 years, Terese (McGorty) Filipe, who predeceased him in 1991.
George was born in Marlborough Hospital, on May 22, 1932, one of three sons of the late Ernesto R. and Maria (Cardoza) Filipe. He was raised in Hudson, where he graduated from high school and subsequently enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving his country during the Korean War, from 1951 until 1955. George worked as a Civil Engineer for the Massachusetts Department of Public Works for many years before eventually settling into retirement. After retiring he moved to Seminole, FL, where he enjoyed the warm sunny weather and sandy beaches from 2001 until 2018.
A longtime Hudsonite, George was a lifetime Member of the Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge #959, VFW Post 1027, American Legion and Saint Michael Parish. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time near the ocean. Most of all he was a true family man who prized his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George is survived by his daughter, Cindy A. Filipe and her companion Rob Wood of Hudson; his son, Paul T. Filipe and his wife Judy of Lynnfield, MA; two brothers, Eugene Filipe and his wife Theresa of Hudson, MA and John Filipe and his wife Joanne of Fairport, NY; his beloved companion, Donna Birtwistle of Florida, 4 grandchildren, Megan Gionet and her husband Eric, Samantha Filipe, Matthew Filipe and Hannah Filipe; 3 great-grandchildren, Ben, Ava and Weston Gionet, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of Calling Hours from 5 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., HUDSON, MA 01749. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA, followed by interment at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of George R. Filipe to , Attn. Walk to End Alzheimer's, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, reference to Artis of Reading.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019