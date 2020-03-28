|
O'KEEFE, George R. Of Revere, formerly of Everett, on March 26, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Visconti). Born in Everett on December 4, 1952 to the late James and Janet (Beattie). Devoted father of Justin O'Keefe and his partner Sarah Evensen of Palo Alto, CA and the late Jason O'Keefe. Cherished brother of John P. O'Keefe of Boxford, and Richard M. O'Keefe of Merrimack, NH, James J. O'Keefe, Jr. (deceased) of Hudson, Margaret O'Neil (deceased) of Stoneham, Janet Cannon (deceased) of Seattle, WA. Dear brother-in-law to Michael Matrinko and his wife Cheryl of Revere. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. George loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. He was a graduate of ITT Tech. He had a long career as an International sales and marketing executive of OEM equipment used in ocean exploration and research. George enjoyed traveling with family and friends. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Cancer Center, 330 Brookline Ave., MA 02215. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020