SHANKS, George R. Of Canton, formerly of Hyde Park, died peacefully at home on November 26, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was 73 years old. George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a retired civil engineer who worked on projects across Massachusetts, including Boston's Big Dig, a member of the American Legion and a member of the Society of Civil Engineers. Son of the late Theodore and Georgia Shanks. Devoted husband of Maureen Shanks (Moran) of Canton. Loving father of Jennifer Casey and her husband Matt of Canton, Daniel Shanks and his wife Jennifer of Newton, David Shanks and his wife Julie of Canton, Kathryn Shanks and Jerry DelValle of Canton. Father figure to Michael Bottary of KS, and Bob Bottary of Hyde Park. He was brother of Marilyn Corbin of Tewksbury, Theodore Shanks of FL, and the late Joan McCarthy & Linda Bottary. Proud Papa of Samantha, Tucker, Ariana, Mac, Will, Lavinia, Lila Rose, Ben, Nathan & Calvin. Proud uncle to many nephews and nieces. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, Monday, November 30th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, following COVID-19 protocols. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 1st in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury, at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in George's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org
Arrangements by the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON. www.roache-pushard.com
Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman Street, Cantonwww.roache-pushard.com