WERNER, George R. Of Arlington, passed away on June 2nd, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie "Mary" Werner (DiDonato). Loving father of Margie DeStefano and her husband Richard and John and James Werner; all of whom were caregivers to their loving father. Cherished grandfather of Teresa McNamara and her husband Charles, Chris Destefano and his wife Emily and Chelsey Werner. Great-grandfather of Gianna, Natalia, Dominic, Veronica and Miceala. Brother of Erika Schwarzbach of Germany. Also survived by many nieces and nephews here in the states and in Germany. He is a survivor of the horrific bombing of Dresden, Germany and an Army veteran during the Korean War. With dedication and excellence he faithfully worked as a service director for Davidson Chevrolet for about 60 years. In his younger years, he rebuilt corvette engines and engaged in sport car racing. Later on, he enjoyed raising his family, fishing, good music, nature, trout fishing, boating, traveling, and being there for others. During his later years, with a strong will to live a joyful life as a senior, and accompanied by his son Jim, he persevered, bringing love and direction to all around him. He will be missed for sure. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Saint Eulalia Church and live streamed at 11:00 am at sainteulalia.org with a private Burial to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to s, the Catholic Church, or some center for aging of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020