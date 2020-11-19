WEZNIAK, George R. Loving husband to the late Barbara (Cole), passed away peacefully in his home on November 16, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Campbell, his granddaughter Heather Swider and her husband Brian, as well as his grandsons Scott Campbell and Derek Campbell and his wife Samantha. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren; Sadie and Christopher Swider and Hannah Campbell. George was a generous and loving man who will be missed, loved and remembered by all who knew him. A private memorial service will be held on a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice
