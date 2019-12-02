|
|
BOND, George Robert Of Wellesley Hills, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 97. Born August 26, 1922, in St. Johns, Michigan, to the late George Henry and Sarah (Stevens) Bond, he is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Ava Helen (Wilcox) Bond. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, with whom he took great joy in visiting. He was predeceased by a brother, Lester Henry Bond and sister, Esther Irene (Bond) Eldridge. A proud veteran of the United States Army, George served in the infantry during WWII, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge. After graduating from Central Michigan University, he went on to earn his Master's degree at Colorado State University. He returned to his home state to continue his education, earning a PhD in Education from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. George taught at colleges and public schools in Michigan and Pennsylvania before beginning his teaching position at the College of Basic Studies at Boston University in 1964. Along with friend and associate, the late Harry Crosby, George co-edited a book, "The McLuhan Explosion; A Casebook on Marshall McLuhan and Understanding Media," published in 1968. In his retirement, George pursued his hobby of piloting small planes. While in his seventies, he built and flew an ultra-light aircraft. Funeral arrangements are private. Donations in George's memory may be made to Springwell's Private Geriatric Care Management Program, Waltham, MA at Springwell.com Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019