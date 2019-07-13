DeLONG, George Robert "Bob" Pediatric Neurologis Renowned pediatric neurologist, Dr. George Robert "Bob" DeLong, resident of Riverwoods in Exeter, NH, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2019, at age 83, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born April 21, 1936 in Lafayette, IN, Bob was the first child of George and Ruth DeLong. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Ade, in 1958, and they embarked together on a lifetime of travel, adventure, and service that lasted 61 years. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, Bob graduated with high honors from DePauw University in 1957 and cum laude from Harvard Medical School in 1961. He practiced medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital for 26 years before transferring to Duke University Hospital for another 19 years. His clinical research focused on autism and Iodine Deficiency Disorders, which led to a 20-year project in western China to eradicate this disease. A lifelong train enthusiast, Bob loved to ride the rails around the world. A Memorial Service and musical celebration will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch at the Christ Church, 43 Pine St., Exeter, NH 03833. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his four children, John, Ann, Peter, and Susan; four grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, William, and Connor; his sister, Helen; his brother, Jim; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22313 and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.



View the online memorial for George Robert "Bob" DeLONG Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019